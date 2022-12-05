By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-year contract for 2023 became official on Monday. It was announced that he will make $20 million dollars this year.

Many people around the MLB world felt that Kershaw had 3 primary options this offseason. People expected Kershaw to either re-sign in LA, retire, or join his hometown Texas Rangers. The left-hander confirmed on Monday that his decision came down to either Texas or Los Angeles, per Jack Harris.

“It’s no secret. There’s only two teams I would ever play for going forward,” Clayton Kershaw said.

Clayton Kershaw also admitted that the legacy of playing for one team throughout an entire career impacted his decision, per Cary Osborne.

“There’s a lot of guys out there that when you think about an organization, you think about that one guy. That’s so cool. I don’t take any of that for granted,” Kershaw said. “And for me, it’s just going to be a product of circumstance. And right now I feel great being in LA. I’m so excited to get back out there.”

When people think of the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw certainly crosses their minds. He’s achieved no shortage of accomplishments with the team. And Kershaw expects even more moving forward.

With Walker Buehler expected to miss most of 2023 due to injury, Clayton Kershaw’s presence will be vital to the Dodgers’ success. For Los Angeles, it is a World Series or bust mindset. But they will feel confident with Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Julio Urias, and Freddie Freeman leading the charge.