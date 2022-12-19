By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

It’s been a chaotic start to free agency season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have watched nearly a dozen players leave California for a change of scenery. Clayton Kershaw decided to stay a Dodger for one more campaign, singing a one-year, $20 million deal with the club.

After losing starting pitchers Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney to the LA Angels and Texas Rangers, respectively, the Dodgers’ took a chance on righty Noah Syndergaard, signing him to a one-year deal of his own worth $13 million on Friday.

“We’re excited to have him, and we need him quite frankly,” Kershaw said about the fellow veteran on Monday, according to Dodger Blue’s Matthew Moreno.

“The Dodgers always see stuff. They always see stuff. I’m sure he’s got some type of analytical number or some type of something that they feel they can get his velo[city] back to where it was.”

It’s a gamble for a Dodgers’ squad that has quickly lost one of the better rotations in baseball, signing a pitcher who hasn’t looked like the same player since getting Tommy John surgery in 2020. The procedure kept him out of the game for the entire 2021 season except for two innings at the end of the campaign for the New York Mets.

Syndergaard split the 2022 season with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, compiling a 10-10 record and 3.94 ERA over 25 starts. He spent the first seven years of his career as a Met, highlighted by a 13-4 record and 3.03 ERA in 2018.

The Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS in the 2022 postseason, but Clayton Kershaw seems to think they have the team to avenge the loss next season.

“I’m hopeful we’ll see them in October again.”