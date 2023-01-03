By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing a number of roster uncertainties. They are notably dealing with question marks at shortstop and in centerfield. Gavin Lux is expected to take over shortstop duties amid Trea Turner’s departure. However, Ricardo Sandoval of Sports Illustrated recently brought up the idea of the Dodgers trading for San Diego Padres’ infielder Ha-Seong Kim.

Sandoval makes the point that San Diego has shortstop options in Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. As a result, the Padres may not have room for Kim. San Diego is reportedly open to discussing trades for Kim and OF Trent Grisham, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

But would the Dodgers consider making a deal with an NL West rival? And does Ha-Seong Kim represent much of a shortstop upgrade?

Gavin Lux took strides forward during the 2022 season. Lux, who played second base this past year, ultimately slashed .276/.346/.399 with a .745 OPS for the Dodgers. And at just 25-years old, Lux could be in line for a breakout campaign in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kim slashed just .251/.325/.383 with a .708 OPS while playing shortstop amid Fernando Tatis Jr’s injury/suspension for the Padres. With that being said, Kim is a solid defender.

In the end, Lux is arguably the better option for Los Angeles. It will be intriguing to see how Lux fares from a defensive perspective. A potential shortstop platoon between Lux and Kim would be a feasible option. But if the Dodgers feel as if an upgrade is necessary, Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers would be a more enticing alternative.

However, the idea of acquiring Kim is interesting. He’s a versatile player who could serve in a utility role for Los Angeles. But a Dodgers-Padres trade still seems fairly unlikely.