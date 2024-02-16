The Dodgers again hope to have a solid bullpen this season.

As MLB clubs continue to welcome players to Florida and Arizona for the start of spring training, the Los Angeles Dodgers already had their first official team workout this week in preparation for the 2024 season. With that came some injury updates from manager Dave Roberts, who is optimistic about a trio of relief pitchers five weeks before LA begins its season in Korea.

Roberts said Friday that Blake Treinen, J.P. Feyereisen and Daniel Hudson are all on track to be part of the Dodgers' active roster for their season-opening, two-game series against the San Diego Padres that begins on March 20, per Fabian Ardaya.

Treinen and Feyereisen both had shoulder surgery after the 2022 season and did not appear in a game in 2023. Treinen tossed only five innings in 2022 after posting a 1.99 ERA across 72 games in 2021.

The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays a week after his surgery in December 2022. He did not allow an earned run across 24.1 innings for the Rays in 2022 but did not appear in a game after June 2.

Hudson recorded a 2.22 ERA in 2022 before tearing his ACL in June. Ankle problems slowed his recovery but he returned to the mound just over a year after his injury. After three scoreless outings, an MCL sprain ended his 2023 season. The 14-year veteran turns 37 in March and is attempting one last MLB comeback.

The Dodgers had one of the best bullpens in baseball last season, finishing with the third-best reliever ERA in the league. If any of the three aforementioned arms return to form in 2024, LA should once again boast a top-level bullpen in their quest for a World Series title.