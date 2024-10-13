The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to honor two of their former stars, Manny Ramirez and Shawn Green, by inviting them to throw out the ceremonial first pitches at the NLCS (National League Championship Series) at Dodger Stadium. This gesture highlights their contributions to the franchise and connects the team's illustrious past with its present postseason ambitions.

“Manny Ramirez will throw out the first pitch for Game 1 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Shawn Green has the honor for Game 2,” via Jack Harris on X. This announcement has excited fans, who remember both players' formidable impact during their tenures with the team.

Ramirez, known for being a power hitter, joined the Dodgers in 2008 and quickly became a fan favorite. His arrival sparked a dramatic turnaround for the team, leading them to two consecutive NLCS appearances in 2008 and 2009. Ramirez's stint with the Dodgers was marked by memorable moments, including his impressive postseason heroics that endeared him to the Dodger faithful.

Dodgers honor two legends for NLCS

Green, whose tenure with the Dodgers spanned from 2000 to 2004, is remembered for his exceptional skills as a right fielder and his prowess at the plate. One of the most memorable moments in his career and Dodgers history is his four-home-run game in 2002, setting a single-game record for total bases. Between 2001 and 2002, Green smashed a total of 91 home runs, hitting .291 with an OPS+ of 154, finishing 6th in MVP voting in '01 and 5th in '02.

The decision to have Ramirez and Green throw the first pitches is a nod to their significant roles in shaping the team's competitive spirit and is an excellent way to engage fans with the team's rich history. It also sets a celebratory tone for the NLCS, as the Dodgers aim to capture their first World Series title since 2020*.

As the current Dodgers squad prepares for the critical matchups ahead, the presence of Ramirez and Green will undoubtedly inspire both players and fans alike. It serves as a reminder of the franchise's long-standing tradition of excellence and the continual hope for future successes. With the ceremonial pitches, the Dodgers are bridging eras, celebrating former heroes while cheering on the current generation aiming to make their own mark in the postseason.