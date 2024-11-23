The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again expected to be among the favorites to bag home the World Series in 2025; they are a well-oiled machine that is poised to be major players in free agency once again, as they are expected to throw their hat into the ring that is the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as well as the pursuit of the best pitcher on the international market, Roki Sasaki.

But the Dodgers still have some in-house matters to address regarding the contract status of a few of the key players that helped them win the World Series this past season. In particular, Tommy Edman, who ended up bagging home the NLCS MVP award after being acquired by the team at the deadline, will be heading to free agency at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

However, it seems as though the Dodgers aren't about to let Edman hit the open market. As per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Dodgers reportedly “have had preliminary dialogue” with Edman's camp regarding a potential contract extension.

The Dodgers have always prioritized having versatile defensive players on the roster throughout the past decade or so; from Chris Taylor to Kike Hernandez to Edman, the ability to fill multiple positions while being a quality contributor is a hallmark of their success since 2013.

At the moment, it's not quite clear how much money Edman will command for his new contract. He's only 29 years of age, and he's coming off a postseason run in which he slashed .328/.354/.508 to go along with two home runs and 13 runs batted in while playing two of the most important defensive positions in center field and shortstop. He has a track record for being one of the best defenders in the league, so he should be able to command a considerable sum.

Tommy Edman quickly endears himself to the Dodgers faithful

Tommy Edman's stock fell off a bit in 2024 as he recovered from multiple injuries to begin the season. The Dodgers then decided to acquire him from the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline, and he was solid, if not spectacular, during the regular season. But in the playoffs, he quickly endeared himself to the Dodgers faithful.

In the 2024 NLCS, Edman was one of the biggest thorns in the New York Mets' side. He posted an insane slash line of .407/.393/.630 against the Mets, warranting his NLCS MVP win, and the Dodgers fanbase will be very pleased if the team manages to keep him beyond 2025.