Amid the fallout of the New York Mets landing Juan Soto with a massive 15-year deal worth $765 million, teams hope that the market should begin to move in earnest with the biggest deal out of the way. As a result, the trade rumors continue to swirl, as in the rumors linking the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado to the LA Dodgers, who'd also signed Blake Snell in their efforts to bolster their World Series-winning roster. Despite the rumors, though, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes seemed to imply that Max Muncy would remain with the team, making a trade for Nolan Arenado unlikely.

“Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes also expects Max Muncy to be Dodgers opening day third baseman,” per a report from Dodger Talk host David Vassegh on X, formerly Twitter.

Dodgers make moves

In an apperance on the video podcast Foul Territory, Max Muncy had also answered questions about the trade rumors between the Dodgers and Nolan Arenado.

“As long as I get to stay around, I don't care who they bring in,” he said, via Katrina Stebbins of Dodgers Way.

While the team won't necessarily put Muncy in the package for Arenado, a potential trade could shake up the rosters in a way that Muncy wouldn't like.

The Dodgers have a packed infield now, as Mookie Betts prepares to move back there next season, leaving Muncy's spot on the team in jeopardy if they do pull the trigger on a trade.

While they could bench Muncy, it's generally not good practice to keep a $10-million player on the bench. The Dodgers have already done that with Chris Taylor, and they might hesitate in repeating the trick.

Moreover, despite the injury that sidelined Muncy for much of last season, his power could give the Dodgers a few quality innings as a five or six hitter.

On the other hand, Muncy isn't a good defender compared to Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner. Injury-wise, Arenado has stayed healthy for much of his career, giving him a tremendous edge.

The Dodgers have practically rescued Muncy's career from the trash pile of the former Oakland Athletics, turning him into a two-time All-Star, so there is a real relationship between them.

However, if there's more than smoke to these trade rumors, the Dodgers might pull the trigger, given that they haven't been exactly afraid to spend to get the players they want.

Willingness to trade

For the Cardinals' part, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has already issued his desire to deal Arenado away, even though he hadn't exactly requested it.

“In the interests of both sides, I'd like to try and find him some place,” he said, via John Denton for MLB.com. “[Arenado remaining with the Cardinals] is a possibility, but I'm not sure that puts us where we want to be.”

The Dodgers would have to practice their creativity if they want to have their cakes and eat them, too, especially as the Red Sox might steal Teoscar Hernandez.