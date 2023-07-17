It's not often we see superstar players willing to change positions mid-season in order to help their teams. That can’t be said for Mookie Betts, a career outfielder who has flawlessly taken over at second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers since the All-Star break.

Betts started all three games at second base in the Dodgers' weekend series against the New York Mets and again finds himself in that position for Monday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. In fact, Betts has started eight of the last nine Dodgers games in the infield, according to Bill Plunkett.

Betts has at least 98 innings at three different positions this season. The majority of his play has been in right field, but he's playing the infield in 2023 more than he ever has in his 10-year MLB career. Before this season he had 30 combined appearances in the infield. He has 25 alone at second base in 2023, with 16 others coming at shortstop.

Should the Dodgers keep Betts at 2B?

There are several factors that come into play when weighing this decision. The first is the play of Betts at the position. Though he's certainly no stranger to playing second base, it'd be obvious to expect some bumps in the road for Betts given he hasn’t played the position regularly since his rookie season in 2014. He's had anything but though, making the transition look much smoother than it should.

Fielding-wise, Betts has yet to make an error at second base in 183 innings this season, truly living up to his six-time Gold Glove Award honors. He's also hit the ball exceptionally well in the 25 games he's appeared at the position, collecting a 1.200 OPS and eight home runs, according to Bill Plunkett.

The flexibility that Betts playing the infield gives the Dodgers cannot be understated either. Miquel Vargas was tabbed as the team's second baseman this season but he has fallen well short of expectations, forcing the Dodgers to send him down to Triple-A before the All-Star break. Betts' emergence at second base allows LA to play an outfield of Jason Heyward, James Outman and David Peralta, all of whom have earned their at-bats.

The Dodgers could look a little different in two weeks with the trade deadline approaching, but Mookie Betts' play at second base could alter LA's plans. The priority is likely to add pitching regardless, but if the Dodgers want to stick with Betts in the infield, they can bring in another utility bat or a bat in the outfield to sure up their bench and give manager Dave Roberts plenty of lineup options down the stretch.

There were a lot of question marks surrounding the Dodgers as they entered July. LA has won seven of its last 10 games though and jumped from third to first in the NL West standings. The performance and selflessness of Mookie Betts has gone a long way in making that happen.