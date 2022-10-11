Despite finishing with an MLB-best 111 wins in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers will need all hands on deck to defeat the red-hot San Diego Padres in the NLDS. In a short series, every game matters, and perhaps the last team in baseball that needs more help could get it in the form of the impending returns of pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.

Speaking with reporters before the start of the NLDS, manager Dave Roberts provided a positive injury update regarding May and Treinen. However, as per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Roberts did not provide a clear-cut answer yet on whether or not they could make the Dodgers’ NLDS roster.

Plunkett wrote: “Blake Treinen and Dustin May are “healthy enough” to be available for NLDS but Dave Roberts says #Dodgers are still “talking through” final roster decisions.”

Blake Treinen had been one of the more lights-out relievers in the MLB in the past. The 34-year old was coming off an impressive 2021 when he pitched to the tune of a 1.99 ERA, 85 strikeouts and seven saves in 72.1 innings pitched (72 games). Unfortunately, injury problems essentially robbed him of a 2022 season. Treinen only pitched five innings total this season due to shoulder issues, none bigger than the partially torn capsule on his right shoulder.

Meanwhile, Dustin May made his return following Tommy John surgery back in August. He then proceeded to start six games, but it was clear he was still yet to find the groove he had in 2021 prior to going under the knife. He soon landed on the Injured List in late September due to back problems.

The Dodgers are still debating if keeping them out of the NLDS for them to come back even healthier in a potential NLCS is the wiser move, according to Juan Toribio.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also said Blake Treinen and Dustin May are healthy heading into the NLDS. They’re still talking through roster decisions, but they’re discussing the possibility of keeping May off the roster and continue building him up for a potential NLCS,” Toribio wrote.

While players’ health should be of utmost priority, it’s a little confusing for the Dodgers to be thinking of the NLCS at this juncture. Nothing is guaranteed in the postseason, and the Dodgers, of all teams, should know this. The Dodgers have only won one World Series over the past ten years despite winning 73 more games than any other team during that span.