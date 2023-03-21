Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ SP Dustin May is looking for a bounce back campaign in 2023. The young right-hander has previously displayed signs of stardom. However, he struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery last year. May is also looking to rebound while adjusting to MLB’s new rules. Pitching coach Mark Prior is reportedly working with May on a new slide-step when pitching out of the stretch, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Part of the acclimations to MLB’s new rules this season — Mark Prior has been working with Dustin May on a new slide-step to mix in when throwing from the stretch with runners on. pic.twitter.com/g0p6BfBKma — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 21, 2023

“Part of the acclimations to MLB’s new rules this season — Mark Prior has been working with Dustin May on a new slide-step to mix in when throwing from the stretch with runners on,” Ardaya wrote on Twitter.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

MLB’s new rules are expected to lead to increased action in the game. As a result, stolen bases are likely to see an uptick this year. Pitchers are only allowed two pickoff attempts with runners on base. Additionally, they will need to worry about the pitch clock. MLB also introduced bigger bases, shortening the length between bases which will also lead to more steals.

Pitchers, such as Dustin May, are looking for ways to counter the expected uptick in steals. Mark Prior is hoping this slide-step will do the trick.

May has the talent to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. He features electric stuff but has been erratic at times in the past. If May can keep his emotions in check and put everything together during the 2023 season, the Dodgers will have another ace-caliber arm on their hands alongside Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw.