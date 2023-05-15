Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has power, but isn’t known for hitting home runs. He’s a pure hitter in every sense of the word, who excels at driving the ball all over the field and recording no shortage of singles and doubles. That said, Freeman still has some pop in his bat. The Dodgers’ first baseman currently sits at 299 career home runs and addressed the 300-HR milestone that awaits him during a conversation with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“You don’t really think about numbers until you’re done and you can contemplate and appreciate what you did,” Freeman said, who also may have a shot at 3,000 hits before his career is all said and done. “For me, it’s more of, I’m proud of the fact that I’ve been able to play for so long. … One of the hardest things is to get here. But the hardest thing to do is to stay here and then to be an everyday regular, that’s extremely hard to do.”

Freddie Freeman has tallied seven home runs in 2023. Number eight will be career homer No. 300, and it likely will come soon. Freeman isn’t pressing though, stating that “Whenever it happens, it’ll be great.”

Freeman is on track to garner Hall of Fame consideration when he retires. He’s already a World Series champion, while his statistics obviously speak for themselves. Helping the Dodgers win a World Series would only help matters in the long run.

Los Angeles is currently playing well as they lead the National League West. Freddie Freeman and LA will look to continue performing at a high level versus the Minnesota Twins on Monday.