Freddie Freeman has been one of Major League Baseball's best players over the last decade. One of the few players in the league that could claim to be ahead of Freeman is his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts. Betts is playing in his sixth All-Star game in what is his seventh selection. Freeman praised his versatility and marveled at being on the same team as Betts.

“His work ethic is just amazing to watch. He’s a superstar player and he only cares about getting better and helping the team win each and every single day,” Freeman said. “We’re blessed to be able to watch him play baseball every day. And he’s just getting better and better.”

Betts has been outstanding this season, hitting 26 home runs with 23 doubles and the third-highest OPS in the league. Freeman isn’t far behind him in terms of prowess. He's played every game for the Dodgers this season and has a .320 average with 17 home runs, 31 doubles and 72 runs scored.

It's not far-fetched to say that Freeman and Betts are the best duo in baseball. They are both superstars in their own rights and seem to only get better with age. The Dodgers have fallen back a bit from last year's record-breaking season. That hasn’t stopped Freeman and Betts from being world-class players and getting LA into a good position for the second half. The Dodgers are tied for first place in the NL West heading into the All-Star break.

Freddie Freeman will be cheering on Mookie Betts as the latter competes in the home run derby on Monday night.