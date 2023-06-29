Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has accomplished a lot in his prolific career, but there is still one lingering award that he still wants to acquire.

The 33-year-old isn't close to retiring, but wants to get the batting title in the books before he wraps up his time on the diamond, he tells SportsNet LA.

“I'm old school, so I care a lot about batting average… I've always wanted to win the batting title,” Freeman said.

Freeman currently sits in third place on this year's NL batting leaderboard, behind only Marlins superstar Luis Arraez former Braves teammate Ronald Acuña Jr.

While third place may sound like he's right in it, the problem lies with Luis Arraez and his historic season. The Marlins second baseman is hitting an unfathomable .400 right now, a feat not seen since Ted Williams with the 1941 Boston Red Sox.

Freeman had possibly his best chance last year, falling just short of New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil. Freeman landed finished .325 in 2022, just 2 hits short of McNeil who slashed .326. The contest came down to the last day of the season, and it will be tough for Freeman to get another chance after coming so close.

Arraez won the batting title in 2022 on the American League side with the Minnesota Twins, ending up with a .316 average. He is miles ahead of last year's finish, and will certainly be tough to catch as he chases Ted Williams for the record.

Freddie Freeman is one of the most consistent hitters in the major leagues, hitting over .300 in six of the last seven years. If he continues to make solid contact, he will certainly have a strong chance to keep competing for the award to finish his illustrious career.