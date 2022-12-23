By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Trevor Bauer had his MLB suspension reduced from 324 to 194 games by an independent arbitrator on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were not at all ready for the fallout.

The team hadn’t expected a decision on the pitcher’s appeal of a domestic violence suspension for several more weeks, and were still discussing how to proceed on Thursday night, according to LA Times’ Jack Harris.

Bauer was reinstated immediately following the reduced suspension, and the Dodgers now have 14 days to either release him or add him back to the active roster. The 31-year-old shared a Tweet on Thursday night after the suspension was reduced:

The 2023 season Vlog is going to be 🔥🔥! Can’t wait to see y’all out at a stadium soon! — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) December 23, 2022

“We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling,” the Dodgers said in a statement on Thursday, “and will comment as soon as practical.”

Bauer hasn’t played for the Dodgers since June of 2021 when domestic violence allegations against him first surfaced. His original 324-game suspension was set to cover the entirety of his three-year, $102-million contract with the team, although it was possible he could be reinstated for 2023.

Two weeks for Trevor Bauer decision

The Jan. 6 deadline to make a decision is looming for Dodgers’ brass, who are actively trying to gain more information about the arbitrator’s decision, per Harris. Bauer has been reinstated by the league as of Friday morning, meaning the team could release him as soon as today, although that outcome is unlikely. He’s owed $22.5 million by Los Angeles for this season regardless of their final decision on the pitcher.

The North Hollywood, California native has vehemently denied allegations brought upon him by three women, including two who testified against him as witnesses in his hearing.

Further complicating the situation is rumors that Bauer has turned into a pariah in the Dodgers’ clubhouse, with two sources saying under anonymity that a majority of players on the 2021 team didn’t want him back under any circumstances, according to Harris.

The Dodgers could certainly use another strong starting pitcher heading into 2023 after losing Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney to the LA Angels and Texas Rangers, respectively, but it’s hard to predict if Bauer will be a Dodger in 2023.

The eyes of the baseball world are now trained on Los Angeles as they make a decision that will have enormous implications for the future of the franchise.