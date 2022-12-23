By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti got brutally honest on Justin Turner’s departure to the Boston Red Sox, per DodgersBeat.

“He’s somebody that is historic in my opinion,” Colletti said. “You look at the big hits he had, how he embraced the community, how he embraced the team. And the team’s success and his own personal success. That to me is historic in nature. And that’s not an overstatement.”

Colletti also shared his initial reaction to the Justin Turner news on Twitter.

“From a non tendered player who signed a minor league contract to an historic person/player 9 seasons later with @Dodgers. Cheers to @redturn2 and thank you to a person who leaves his hometown for a little while, but will be revered here forever; for his play and his (heart),” Colletti previously wrote on Twitter.

Justin Turner was a fan-favorite during his time in LA with the Dodgers. He found his footing in Los Angeles and ultimately made two All-Star teams during his nine-year Dodger tenure. As Colletti mentioned, Turner was also well-regarded in the community. He truly cared about helping others in every way possible.

Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts previously shared their thoughts on Turner signing elsewhere in free agency as well.

“I mean, it sucks,” Betts said of losing Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger. “But, you know, it’s part of the business. You see stars come and go, and it’s hard to get over the emotional aspect of it. They both will be greatly missed. You never know what can happen. We could end up playing again. When we see them, we’ll make sure we talk. Until then, I wish them all the success in the world.”

“JT is such a cornerstone of the franchise and has meant so much to me personally, and everything that he has done on and off the field,” Kershaw added.

Justin Turner will be certainly be missed in Los Angeles.