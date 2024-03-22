This season will be quite the weird one for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The goal remains the same: win the World Series at all costs. However, they'll have a familiar face in quite the unfamiliar place. Mookie Betts, the superstar right fielder, is moving to shortstop for this season. It's an interesting change, but one that brings about a lot of challenges.
Despite the challenge posed by switching positions, a lot of people (Dodgers fans included) have faith that Mookie Betts can pull it off. One of these believers is one of the greatest defensive players of his generation: Ken Griffey Jr. The legend had this to say about Betts' position switch, per Doug McKain.
Ken Griffey Jr. on Mookie Betts transitioning to second then shortstop:
"I told him he was crazy. He's just trying to win a Gold Glove everywhere. He's an athlete. Wherever they put him, he's gonna perform. The Dodgers should be happy they got him." pic.twitter.com/kJikiMjstY
Why Dodgers moved Betts to SS
After occasionally playing second base last season, the Dodgers are making the bold move to make Betts the everyday shortstop this season. Why is that? Well, Los Angeles' initial plans at SS revolved around star propsect Gavin Lux. Lux has been groomed to be the next great shortstop after Corey Seager and Trea Turner.
While Lux's bad was solid, even great at times, it was his glove that turned the Dodgers off. Lux struggled on defense during spring training, missing routing throws and catches. With shortstop being such an important position on defense, Los Angeles opted to ask Betts (a former shortstop in college) to play the position.
The Dodgers' infield to start the season is composed of Freddie Freeman manning first, Lux being moved to second, Betts playing shortstop, and Max Muncy rounding out the squad at third base. They got their first taste of action in Korea against the Padres, and things started off rough for them.
Dodgers' infield struggles against Padres
The logical outcome from the first two games of the Dodgers' season would be Mookie Betts committing a few errors here and there. Shortstop is a completely different beast from second base, and playing that at an MLB level might require some adjustment, even for a former SS. However, against the Padres, it was their third baseman Muncy that struggled.
Muncy was credited with two errors during their second game against the Padres. Both errors were due to poor fielding from the third baseman, failing to secure the ball in what should be a routine out. Both errors also resulted in runs for the Padres, runs that would eventually cost them the game.
With Betts still adjusting to life as a shortstop, the Dodgers cannot afford to have Muncy struggle in an equally important position as well.
Another shakeup?
The Dodgers will likely let this experiment go on. It's far too early in the season to overreact, and they did split the series against the Padres. If Betts adjusts well and Muncy does not make his recent game the norm, then all is well. However, should they struggle… the Dodgers might decide changes need to be made.
The Dodgers were previously linked to Brewers shortstop Willy Adames in a trade before the Betts move. Expect that rumor to reignite should the team struggle once again.
In any case, this Betts-at-SS experiment will be what decides the Dodgers' fate this season. If they do not succeed this season (read: don't win the World Series), expect blame to placed on this crucial decision.