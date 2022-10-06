Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing

The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Clayton McCullough, #Dodgers first base coach, is among the candidates for the #Royals managerial opening, as I reported earlier today on @MLBNetwork. Of note: McCullough's father, Howard, is a scout with the Royals. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 6, 2022

Morosi reports that Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough is a candidate for the Royals manager job following the club’s firing of Mike Matheny. Interestingly enough, McCullough, whose father is a scout for the Royals, has a connection with the organization.

McCullough has been with the Dodgers since the 2015 season, He initially served as their Minor League field coordinator but was then promoted the first-base coach job after George Lombard left the team for the Detroit Tigers’ bench coach position last year.

Before his current tenure in Los Angeles, McCullough was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization from 2006-2014.

He had drawn interest from the New York Mets, who wanted him to be their bench coach after their hiring of Buck Showalter. He was also interviewed for their managerial job before the Showalter hiring. It was ultimately believed that McCullough would not leave Los Angeles.

Would he do so now? Manager of the Royals is certainly a bigger role than bench coach of the Mets, one that would come with a bigger salary and a chance for McCullough to prove himself.

It will be interesting to see if he leaves the Dodgers for this opportunity.