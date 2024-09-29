With one game left in the 2024 regular season campaign, the Los Angeles Dodgers have locked up the best record in all of baseball, ensuring them home-field advantage throughout the postseason. They've managed to do this despite dealing with a bevy of injuries throughout the year, and they are still getting hit hard by the injury bug, even in the final games of the season.

The Dodgers cruised to another win on Saturday night, picking up a 13-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. They watched veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier leave the game early, though, raising concerns about their depth again ahead of the postseason. However, after the game, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Kiermaier had only dislocated his left ring finger, and that it had already been popped back into place, making his injury status day-to-day moving forward.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Kevin Kiermaier dislocated his left ring finger. Got it popped back in. He’s day-to-day, Dave Roberts said.”

Dodgers avoid another serious injury with Kevin Kiermaier

Given all the injury woes the Dodgers have dealt with throughout the year, it was fair to be very concerned about Kiermaier's departure. He certainly isn't having a great season (.197 BA, 5 HR, 26 RBI, .550 OPS), but he's a strong fielder who can at least hold his own at the plate for the Dodgers, which could prove to be incredibly helpful in their quest to win the World Series.

Chances are Kiermaier won't play in Los Angeles' regular season finale, but he should be good to go for them once the playoffs get underway. Even with all the injuries they have dealt with, expectations are as high as they have ever been for the Dodgers, and if they intend on winning it all, they are going to need some injury luck to go their way, which makes this update on Kiermaier a welcome one.