Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James had a fun reaction to a wholesome Los Angeles Dodgers moment on Sunday when infielder Miguel Rojas took a pause from his mic ‘d-up duties.

“This is SUPER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. May have to add that to one of my games this year for like a quarter.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rojas was telling a story to the ESPN broadcast team during the second inning of the said game against the Giants when he suddenly had to deal with a ground ball, prompting him to apologize for leaving the discussion temporarily.

“Sorry guys, I need to make this play real quick,” Rojas said.

The job always comes first so it's perfectly understandable for Rojas to ditch the convo for a moment. Like the ESPN guys and most others who saw the hilarious exchange, LeBron James also found it entertaining. The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player always has something to say, so it's really going to be interesting to see him mic'd-up in at least one of the games in the coming 2023-24 NBA season. Basketball does not have lull moments in a game as frequently as baseball, but there should be some opportunities where he can speak to the broadcast panel while on the court.

LeBron James is entering his 21st season in the NBA. With seemingly bottomless basketball wisdom, thanks to his long experience in the game, there are definitely plenty of intriguing stories he can tell whenever he gets mic'd up.

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists pe game in the 2022-23 NBA campaign.