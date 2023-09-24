The San Francisco Giants are going for the series split as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Giants were once a part of the Wild Card race, but their recent struggles have caused them to fall out of it. They are now four games back of the final Wild Card spot, and the Giants have lost seven of their last 10 games. The Giants have fallen below .500 on the season, but they are not eliminated from the playoffs yet. However, San Francisco will have to win out.

The Dodgers have clinched their division, and they are still fighting for that top spot in the National League playoffs. Los Angeles trails the Atlanta Braves by four games for top spot. No matter what, though, the Dodgers will have a first round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers have won seven of their last 10 games, and they are looking to keep that going on Sunday night.

Ryan Walker will be the starting pitcher for the Giants. Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-126)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Walker will be the opener for the Giants, and he is having a pretty good season. He has a 3.20 ERA, and 71 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. The Giants need him to give a solid one or two innings to start the game. However, the pressure will most likely be on Alex Wood. He would be my guess for who is coming out of the bullpen to give multiple innings. Wood has crushed the Dodgers this season. In two appearances, Wood has thrown 9 2/3 innings, allowed just four hits, no runs, and struck out nine. The Giants will need Alex Wood to put together a good outing if they want to cover the spread.

The Giants face Lynn back in April, but that does not mean he is over his home run problem. Lynn allowed the Giants to hit three home runs off him in that game, and he has allowed 14 while in a Dodger uniform. The Giants should get plenty of mistakes to hit in the zone. If they do that, and capitalize on their pitches in the zone, the Giants will cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Lance Lynn has been a lot better on the Dodgers, and this is apparent. Los Angeles is 7-2 when Lynn is one the mound for them. In those nine starts, Lynn has allowed more than three earned runs just twice. His Dodgers ERA is a bit skewed due to giving up eight runs against the Marlins earlier this month. Lynn will need to have a good start in this game. If he can continue to pitch well for the Dodgers, and put together some scoreless innings, the Dodgers will cover the spread.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

To be short and simple with it, I am going to put my money on the Dodgers. They are favored in this game, and there is a reason for that. The Dodgers are a better team at home, and they should be able to get to whoever the Giants run out there. I will take the Dodgers.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+105), Over 9 (-110)