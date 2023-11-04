The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to turn down the club option for flamethrower Alex Reyes, who was injured all year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Reyes experiment looks to be over.

After signing the former All-Star to a $1.1 million deal prior to the 2023 season, Reyes failed to pitch at all due to a shoulder injury and as a result, the team is likely turning down his $3 million option. Via Fabian Ardaya:

“The Dodgers are expected to decline Alex Reyes' $3 million club option for 2024, a source tells The Athletic. He will receive a $100,000 buyout and become a free agent.”

You can't really blame Los Angeles for deciding to part ways. They had high hopes for Reyes, who broke onto the scene with the St. Louis Cardinals but he simply couldn't get healthy. The Dominican had surgery in early June and was officially shut down. He's now had two operations in the last 18 months on his throwing arm.

Reyes came up with the Cardinals in 2016 but didn't have a full campaign in the bigs until 2021 when he was named an NL All-Star. The righty went 10-8 in 69 appearances including 29 saves, striking out 95 in 72.1 innings. Although he did walk 52, Reyes had electric stuff, possessing a fastball that could reach triple digits.

Given all of his injury problems, it's not a surprise to see the Dodgers make this decision. It does remain to be seen if any other ball club will give him a chance but considering Reyes is only 29, it's possible. First, he'll need to get healthy and show he can consistently throw strikes and get hitters out. More likely than not, Reyes signs a minor league deal elsewhere.