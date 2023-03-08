Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers came up short in their mission to win the World Series title in 2022, but they clearly were the best team in the regular season during that campaign, as they won a total of 111 games. With still a loaded lineup, the Dodgers are carrying lofty expectations of the team heading into the 2023 MLB season.

The Dodgers have many reasons to feel confident in winning it all in 2023. For one, as mentioned earlier, they are stacked with elite talents, including Freeman, who got a little bit candid when he recently talked about the upcoming season.

“My goal is to be playing 162 games, I hope it’s 161 because I always take the day off after we win the division,” Freddie Freeman said, via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

The Dodgers are the favorites to win the National League West Division again. They have topped the group in all but one year since 2013. The San Francisco Giants won the NL West title in 2021 before the Dodgers reclaimed their crown in 2022 with a 111-51 record. Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers, however, will have to be on their toes, as the San Diego Padres have become a serious threat to the division, as they, too, carry a scary collection of top-tier talents, especially on offense. It was also San Diego that eliminated the Dodgers in the NL Divisional Round.

In 2022, Freddie Freeman hit .325 with a .707 OBP and .511 SLG across 708 plate appearances and 159 games. He hit 21 homers and added 100 RBI for the Dodgers.