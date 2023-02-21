Noah Syndergaard threw off a mound during a bullpen session for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. The practice (throwing bullpens in back-to-back days) is uncommon for most pitchers, but Syndergaard said he prefers to work off a mound as compared to flat ground. Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts reacted to Syndergaard’s consecutive bullpen sessions, per SportsNet LA.

“Well Noah is… we’re still learning him,” Roberts said, “and what kind of gets him going, makes him tick. He feels that to have it out there… it’ll be a lighter ‘pen if it is the back-to-back. That’s kind of what I understand today. So we will see how it goes. This is a guy that has been around a long time. I think for us it’s just trying to learn him, and what his routine is.”

Syndergaard projects to work in the Dodgers’ rotation this season. The veteran right-hander spent the 2022 campaign between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles is hoping that Syndergaard can re-capture his All-Star form with the Dodgers in 2023. He’s reportedly throwing harder in Spring Training than he did to open last year. That alone is a tremendous sign.

The Dodgers will be cautious, as they are with all of their pitchers, with Syndergaard. He’s dealt with injury concerns in the past and LA would love for him to make 25-plus starts. His presence in the rotation will be pivotal alongside Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May.

For now, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers will continue trying to “learn” Noah Syndergaard.