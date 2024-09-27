In a critical game that would determine the 2024 NL West title, Mookie Betts emerged as the hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting a decisive 2-run single that helped seal a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers will now enter the postseason likely receiving a first-round bye. This clutch performance at Dodger Stadium underscored Betts' relentless dedication following an extensive personal batting practice earlier that day.

“I took about 300-400 swings today,” Betts revealed, discussing his preparation. “I hit for like an hour and a half straight, and then I hit for 30 minutes earlier in the day, so I hit all day. This matters to me. I want to win. I know I go through these spells, but I promise you, it’s not from lack of effort,” Betts shared in comments captured in a tweet from Mike DiGiovanna.

The win secured the Dodgers their 11th NL West title in the last 12 seasons and marked a continuation of their dominance in the league. It is a testament to the team's depth and resilience amid challenges. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflected on the significance of this particular title, considering the hurdles the team faced throughout the season.

The Dodgers clinch their 11th division title in 12 seasons

“They all feel sweet, but I’ll tell you, man, with what we’ve gone through this year, this feels a tick sweeter,” Roberts said. “I’m just so proud of these guys, the way that we’ve fought the adversity, stuck together, and found a way to win this division again. It was hard-fought; we earned it.”

The 2024 Dodgers' 2024 season brought immense pressure and high expectations, further amplified by their acquisition of Shohei Ohtani, who joined a roster already packed with stars like Betts and Freddie Freeman. Despite the star power, the team navigated a minefield of injuries, particularly to itshing staff. Every starter from the season's outset faced time on the injured list or was traded.

Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw, currently sidelined and ruled out for the National League Division Series, also commented on the team's resilience in an MLB.com article from Juan Toribio.

“You had a lot of guys step up and a lot of guys go down,” Kershaw noted. “So you got to give a lot of credit to the guys that were there from April to September. They really carried us, gave everybody time to get healthy and come back. And, you know, we don’t have everybody we want. But I definitely think we have enough to do something special.”

The path to the playoffs was less smooth than in previous years, with the Dodgers not enjoying their usual double-digit division lead. Instead, the race for the NL West crown was tightly contested, reflecting the strength of the division. Yet, as the regular season wrapped up, the enduring truth that the NL West runs through Los Angeles was reaffirmed, thanks in no small part to the grit and determination exemplified by players like Betts.

As the postseason looms, the Dodgers, powered by their late-season surge and leadership from seasoned players, look poised to translate their regular-season efforts into October success.