Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are shaking things up in an attempt to overcome two straight early postseason exits after dominant regular seasons. Betts solidified himself as an MVP candidate throughout the course of the 2023 campaign but his production ultimately fell off of a cliff in the Dodgers' shocking sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS this past fall.
Now, Dodgers general manager Dave Roberts is making a big change on defense, as Betts will be switching spots with former shortstop Gavin Lux to open up the 2024 season, per Mike Axisa of CBS Sports (via The Athletic).
Now, Betts himself is breaking down that change, and why he believes not much will be different between he and Lux despite the big switch.
“Nothing's changed, other than your view to home plate. We're still up the middle together. We still are doing this thing together. So it doesn't really matter,” said Betts, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Of course, the big move of the offseason for Los Angeles was the high-profile free agent signing of Shohei Ohtani from the crosstown rival Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani is widely viewed as the best player in baseball today and raises immense expectations for the Dodgers this year–in short, anything short of a World Series victory will feel like an epic failure.
Still, it's interesting to see the smaller moves that Roberts is orchestrating as the season quickly approaches.