The Los Angeles Dodgers won their 11th game in a row on Thursday night, outlasting the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 behind Austin Barnes' first home run of the 2023 season — and Nomar Garciaparra called it.

“I'm going with Austin Barnes,” the former MLB shortstop said before the game. “I know he hasn't had one, today Austin Barnes goes deep, he hits one out.”

Nomar Garciaparra predicted Austin Barnes' first home run of the season would happen tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/OC2EhK3s7l — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2023

Garciaparra was deservedly fired up by Barnes' longball in the eighth inning, which held up as the winning run for the red-hot Dodgers on Thursday.

Barnes is certainly not known for his power; he entered the game with a .123/.206/.139 slash line without a home run in 138 plate appearances on the season. In his career, the 33-year-old has hit just 32 home runs in 528 games.

Still, he was the hero at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday, helping his team improve to 74-46 on the season and pull away in the National League West.

“It's been a grind this year,” Barnes said after the game. “A lot of [freaking] bad nights. It's been a grind, but I've been feeling better lately and I'm just going to keep going.”

It's been a complete turnaround for a team that was ready to press the panic button at the end of July after the starting pitching had amassed a staggering 6.18 ERA. It was the worst mark in a month with at least 15 games since the club moved to Los Angeles over six decades ago, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio.

The Dodgers are now 15-1 in August, and the dominance continues for the league's hottest team.

“I think this is kind of what we imagined at the beginning of the season with what our staff is and what it has been since I’ve been here,” Barnes continued. “Lance fills up hitters during the game. He's been doing it for a long time.”

Lance Lynn was excellent on Thursday, spinning a seven-inning gem and improving to 4-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts and 25 innings in California.