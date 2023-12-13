Randy Arozarena posted an attention-catching image on Instagram of himself and Shohei Ohtani after Ohtani signed with the Dodgers.

Randy Arozarena posted an image on Instagram of himself and Shohei Ohtani in their World Baseball Classic uniforms. The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in trading for Arozarena's Tampa Bay Rays teammate Tyler Glasnow. Arozarena's post immediately began speculation that he could be involved in a potential trade as well.

Image via Talkin' Baseball:

Randy Arozarena just posted this on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/UQZB1BGXPu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 13, 2023

Dodgers fans displayed plenty of excitement on X (formerly Twitter) following Arozarena's post.

“RANDY AROZARENA POSTED A PICTURE OF HIM AND SHOHEI OHTANI ON HIS INSTAGRAM,” Dodgers Nation wrote.

“Randy Arozarena just posted this on Instagram Let the speculation BEGIN,” Blake Harris shared.

“Randy Arozarena is either breaking news or a funny guy,” Dodger Blue added.

So will the Dodgers actually try to acquire Arozarena?

Dodgers are going all in this offseason

There are no guarantees that Arozarena is headed to the Dodgers. The fact that he posted this image just days after LA signed Shohei Ohtani to a historic contract is attention-catching to say the least.

Arozarena has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. In fact, Los Angeles was even linked to him in late November. Now that the Dodgers have signed Shohei Ohtani, they are turning their focus to adding stars around him.

Glasnow appears to be a top priority for LA as they attempt to upgrade the pitching rotation. The Dodgers do need corner outfield help, however. Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is another player to keep tabs on in a potential deal.

Again, nothing is promised at the moment. With that said, a Glasnow trade seems likely to occur. The question is whether or not the Rays will include Margot or Arozarena in a trade.

As we learned from the Ohtani rumors before he announced he was signing with the Dodgers, speculation isn't always trustworthy. Dodgers fans are understandably excited following Arozarena's post, but it's possible the star outfielder was simply congratulating Ohtani on his new contract with LA.

We will find out exactly what Arozarena meant by his post soon. If a trade comes to fruition, then perhaps he was breaking the news early.