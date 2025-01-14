Where will Roki Sasaki sign? That is the question everyone in the MLB world is asking as free agency moves forward. Sasaki reportedly will not be signing with teams such as the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays are finalists, however. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently made his prediction during an appearance on Foul Territory.

“The Dodgers,” Rosenthal said of which team he believes Sasaki will sign with. “But I would not be surprised by the Padres. I would be surprised by the Blue Jays, but the Padres really would not surprise me.”

The Blue Jays would arguably benefit the most from adding Roki Sasaki since they have had a fairly quiet offseason. Rosenthal believes the Dodgers will end up signing him, though. However, Rosenthal also would not be surprised if Sasaki decides to join the Padres.

Toronto is hoping to compete with other ball clubs in the American League East. The New York Yankees are fresh off a World Series appearance, while the Baltimore Orioles expect to be competitive once again. The Boston Red Sox could bounce back in 2025, and the Tampa Bay Rays are always a potential contender.

Signing Sasaki would play a pivotal role in the Blue Jays making noise in the division. Still, the Dodgers and Padres are in the conversation to sign the future MLB star.

Of course, LA has signed no shortage of stars in recent years. The idea of joining the reigning champions and possibly playing a role in a potential dynasty will surely appeal to Sasaki. The Padres, though, feature a talented roster and they could challenge the Dodgers.

There are still notable free agents available such as Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, but most of the attention is currently on Roki Sasaki as he prepares to make his decision.