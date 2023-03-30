Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Opening Day is here for the 2023 MLB season, and many fans will look into regular season win totals as the season starts.

We are coming off of a season that ended with a Houston Astros World Series title, and many of the contenders from last year are expected to contend again. However, there was a good amount of activity this offseason when it comes to free agents.

The defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies added Trea Turner to their lineup, the San Diego Padres made a splash by signing Xander Bogaerts. Dansby Swanson left the Atlanta Braves for the Chicago Cubs. Aaron Judge stayed put with the New York Yankees, and Carlos Correa did the same with the Minnesota Twins after multiple failed physicals with other teams.

We had movement with pitchers as well. Jacob deGrom left the New York Mets for the Texas Rangers, and Justin Verlander left the Houston Astros to take his spot in the Mets rotation.

Despite the movement of players, familiar teams are expected to be the top contenders this season. Let’s get into the teams with the highest win totals in 2023.

Here are the MLB regular season win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Los Angeles Dodgers: 96.5 wins

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the highest win total, according to FanDuel. This might come as a surprise to some, with the departure of Trea Turner and the additions the Padres made this offseason. It does not help that Gavin Lux is missing the season with a torn ACL due to an awkward fall while running the bases in Spring Training.

However, the lineup is still formidable. It includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy. The Dodgers also made some low-cost signings that could end up being solid for them. JD Martinez has a long track record of being a good hitter, and he is expected to be the designated hitter for the Dodgers. David Peralta and Miguel Rojas are not bad depth pieces as well.

The Dodgers pitching is still strong with Julio Urias, Distin May, Clayton Kershaw and Noah Syndergaard.

Houston Astros: 95.5 wins

The Houston Astros are tied for the second-highest win total, according to FanDuel. Houston lost Justin Verlander to the Mets this offseason, but the starting rotation should still be strong with Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Hunter Brown. They have proven to be strong when it comes to developing pitching.

The Astros will be without star second baseman Jose Altuve for an extended period of time due to him suffering a broken thumb in the World Baseball Classic. Staples of the lineup in Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez should be able to produce enough for the Astros in the meantime. Jose Abreu is also joining the team as the biggest offseason addition, and Jeremy Pena proved to be a quality player in his rookie season as well.

Atlanta Braves: 95.5 wins

The Atlanta Braves are the team that is tied with the Astros for the second-highest win total, according to FanDuel. The Braves are another team that lost a key contributor from last year’s team. Shortstop Dansby Swanson left for the Cubs in free agency.

The Braves did add Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the league, and the lineup remains very strong with Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and more. Max Fried and Spencer Strider is a formidable duo at the top of the rotation as well. Despite the loss of Dansby Swanson, the Braves should be strong once again in 2023.