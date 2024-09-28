Shohei Ohtani has had arguably the best offensive season of all time. Ohtani became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season while leading the Los Angeles Dodgers the NL West title, his first postseason appearance of his career.

On Friday, Ohtani's father, Toru, penned a letter to his son talking about his accomplishments this season and wishing him luck in the postseason on Sponichi, a Japanese publication. In the letter, which was translated by Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Ohtani's father described what he thinks has been different for Ohtani this season that has allowed him to reach another level at the plate.

“Even through the TV screen, I could see that you are playing with a greater level of focus compared to the previous seasons,” Ohtani's father wrote. “This year, you reached a major milestone by marrying Mamiko, and I can tell you're now playing baseball with a greater sense of calmness.”

“When we first heard about your marriage last December, we were the most surprised,” Ohtani's father continued. “To be honest, until last season when you were single, I would visit your games in-person, chat for a bit and go home from the stadium. After you got married this season, you'd invite us over for tea and we'd get to spend a little more time together, which was a change from before. As a dad, that made me happy. I feel like you're able to focus more in games after you got married. You seemed to have loosened up a little, rounding up your sharp edges.”

Ohtani announced his surprise marriage to his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, before the start of this season. Ohtani usually keeps his personal life very private, so this was the first time anyone had officially heard about his relationship status.

Shohei Ohtani's historic 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

With just two games left in the regular season, it is almost certain that Ohtani will become the first full-time designated hitter to win an MVP award. So far, he is leading the National League with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, a .390 OBP and a .651 SLG. He also has stolen 57 bases and and has a .309 batting average, both career-highs.

What makes Ohtani's season more impressive is that he has been doing all of this while rehabbing from elbow surgery and preparing to pitch again in 2025.

If Ohtani's father is correct and that his wife, Mamiko, has helped his on-field performance, than Dodgers fans have got to be thrilled that the two tied the knot before the season began.