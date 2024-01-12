Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's dog continues to grab headlines.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest signing in the entire history of professional sports when they signed superstar dual threat Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal, $680 million of which is deferred. But Ohtani wasn't the only one they acquired in the process of that blockbuster deal in free agency. Coming with the two-time AL MVP in a package deal is his adorable dog named “Dekopin”, nicknamed “Decoy”.

Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, has been stealing the show from its master ever since Ohtani signed his record-breaking deal. On Thursday, the good boy grabbed headlines one more time after the Dodgers star received a hilarious replica U.S. Visa from the United States ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel for his celebrity dog.

“Is it showtime or is it Sho-time!? Thrilled to meet trailblazing two-time @MLB MVP Ohtani-san again – my lucky day. Maybe next time I’ll be fortunate enough to meet his MVPup, Decoy – this “visa” should help? I promise my bark is worse than my bite! ⚾️🐾,” the foreign ambassador wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

Sadly for Mr. Rahm Emanuel, he was not able to meet with Decoy in person, although he has optimism that he'll get to shake paws with the celebrity dog soon. As for Shohei Ohtani, he continues to be the star upon which the MLB world revolves around, and his dog is only making him that much more marketable of a star.

Decoy first became the center of attention in the MLB world when Ohtani received his second AL MVP award. Ohtani celebrated that feat of his with his dog in his loving arms.

Amid his free agency, Ohtani wouldn't reveal his dog's name, with some thinking that it was a hint towards which team he'll be signing for in free agency. That, of course, ended up being a flat-out lie.

In his introductory press conference as a member of the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani revealed that his dog's name was “Dekopin”, which is a “Japanese verb for flicking someone lightly on the forehead”, according to FOX Sports, but gave it its more commonly-used “Decoy” American nickname.