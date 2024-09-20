Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made history on Thursday by becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. In classic Ohtani fashion, he accomplished the never-before-seen feat in a way only he could, with arguably the most impressive single-game individual offensive performance of all time.

After the game, Ohtani sat down for an interview with “MLB Tonight.” MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds asked Ohtani about whether or not he was “swinging for home runs” after he stole his 50th base earlier in the game.

“I personally believe that for me, the best way to hit a home run is to just have quality at-bats where I try not to aim to hit a homer,” Ohtani said.

That response cracked up Reynolds and the rest of the “MLB Tonight” crew, who could not believe that Ohtani was not swinging for the fences during his three-homer outburst. The fact that Ohtani was apparently just approaching his at-bats like he normally does shows just how truly incredible of a player he really is.

Ohtani entered Thursday's game with 48 home runs and 49 stolen bases. On his way to becoming the first member of the 50-50 club, Ohtani went 6-6 with three home runs, 10 RBI, two doubles, four runs scored and two stolen bases.

Shohei Ohtani's all-time 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani has proven that he should be considered one of, if not the greatest player in baseball history. While he has not pitched due to an elbow injury suffered at the end of the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Angels, that has allowed him to focus even more on his hitting.

Ohtani has of course had some incredible seasons at the plate, but nothing has compared to what he has done in 2024 with the Dodgers. While Ohtani had always been able to hit for power in the Major Leagues, his dominance on the base paths has added an unprecedented element to his already diverse skillset.

Ohtani is leading the National League in all of these statistics: .629 SLG, 1.005 OPS, 51 home runs, 120 RBI and 124 runs. He is also second in the Major Leagues behind Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De Le Cruz with 51 stolen bases.

Sept. 19 will be a long-remembered in Major League history for Ohtani's incredible, record-setting performance. With a week and a half left in the regular season and Ohtani's first postseason appearance coming up, what will he do next?