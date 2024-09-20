Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl MVP, an all-time great at just 29 years of age and is seeking to become the first player to lead his team to three consecutive Lombardi Trophies. Hence, it should be quite difficult to leave No. 15 in awe.

However, MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani has a way of constantly defying one's expectations. He captivated Mahomes and countless others after becoming the first player to ever record at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. He also becomes the franchise's single-season homer leader, an accomplishment made even more special when recalling some of the illustrious individuals who have worn the Dodger Blue over the last century-plus.

Those feats in of themselves are colossal enough to command endless praise and headlines all over the world, but ever the showman, the soon-to-be three-time MVP was not content with merely starting this remarkable club of one.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Shohei Ohtani's monster game

Ohtani set out to have one of the greatest single-game performances the MLB world has ever known, going 6-for-6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases in the series finale in Miami's LoanDepot Park. Mahomes, a man who is frequently compared to Tom Brady, is having a tough time comprehending what the Japanese juggernaut just unleashed on the Marlins.

“Insane!!!” the Chiefs' franchise passing yards leader posted on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Ohtani's robust statline. In this moment, a player that one day may be considered the best ever at his profession is feeling the same emotion as so many fans– astonishment. Beyond all the carnage he can produce with his bat, legs and arm (when healthy), Ohtani's most impressive achievement might be that he can flabbergast other prodigies.

The 30-year-old remains an enigma that even other elite talents cannot figure out. There have been many unforgettable eras in sports, but witnessing two anomalies like Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Mahomes master their respective crafts at the same time is truly something to behold.