Dodgers unveil Tony Gonsolin NLDS plan after coming off the injured list

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their upcoming plans for injured starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin. According to NBC LA writer Michael Duarte, the talented righty is slated to pitch a simulated game on Sunday. That should see him throwing three to four innings. Assuming it goes well, the Dodgers will likely move him onto the active NLDS roster.

Dave Roberts said Tony Gonsolin will throw a sim-game on Sunday and try and go 3-4 IP. If all goes well, he’ll be on the NLDS roster and could start Game 3 or 4. #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 4, 2022

Gonsolin would then probably start either Game 3 or Game 4 (if needed) in the divisional round series.

Under the new MLB playoff rules, seven teams from each league make the postseason. To make the brackets work, the top two teams in each league earn a first-round bye. The Dodgers have that locked up already, having set a franchise record with 110 wins so far and three games remaining in the regular season.

Tony Gonsolin was placed on the injured list with a right forearm strain in late August. He was having a fantastic season for Los Angeles prior to the injury. He finished the season 16-1 with a stellar 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP to go with 119 strikeouts across 130 1/3 innings. Those numbers had him on track to win his first Cy Young Award before injuries derailed his season.

The 28-year-old pitched out of the bullpen during his first three years in the big leagues. However, late last season he picked up a couple of starts and showed he might become an asset in the rotation. That has really become a great decision by Dave Roberts as Gonsolin has been among the best pitchers in baseball.

The Dodgers rotation is shaping up to be filthy come the postseason. Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias and Tyler Anderson are likely the other playoff starters. Now just imagine if Walker Buehler was healthy.