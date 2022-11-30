Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Andrew Heaney were recently asked which batter they would strikeout if they could strikeout anyone in MLB history, per Doug McKain. Buehler and Heaney shared entertaining answers, while Kershaw opted for a professional approach to the question.

Walker Buehler, who’s currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, got brutally honest in his response to the question.

“Who owns me? Alonso, still probably Pete Alonso for me,” Buehler said.

According to stathead.com, Alonso is hitting over .350 with 4 home runs against the Dodgers’ ace. Buehler’s desire to strikeout Pete Alonso is certainly understandable.

Andrew Heaney decided to travel back in time for his answer.

“I’ve never even thought of that,” Heaney said. “Barry Bonds.”

Dodgers’ legend Clayton Kershaw simply values the strikeout, regardless of who it may come against.

“A strikeout is a strikeout,” Kershaw said. “I don’t care who they are.”

The Dodgers are hoping that Kershaw can play a pivotal role for LA’s pitching staff in 2023. He faced rumors about a potential departure at the start of free agency, but Kershaw and Los Angeles ultimately agreed on a new contract to keep him with the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Andrew Heaney could be a free agent target following a strong, albeit injury-plagued, 2022 season in LA.

The Dodgers are aiming to build a World Series winner for the 2023 season. They recently signed former All-Star Shelby Miller. Additionally, Los Angeles has been listed as a potential free agency destination for reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Dodgers’ offseason goes.