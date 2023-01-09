By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ free agency spending was impacted by a number of factors. LA had luxury tax issues, they are likely saving up for a run at Shohei Ohtani next year, and there was the Trevor Bauer element. The Dodgers were going to have to pay Bauer a significant amount of money regardless of their final decision on the pitcher. LA ended up designating Bauer for assignment, which means they will pay him $22.5 million in 2023. But where does the Dodgers’ payroll stand following their Bauer move?

The Dodgers are narrowly under MLB’s luxury tax threshold with a mark of $232.9 million, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. The threshold is set at $233 million. One would certainly imagine that this impacted Los Angeles’ Trevor Bauer decision.

It goes without saying, but the Dodgers do not exactly have much money to spend if they hope to remain under the threshold. The Dodgers’ current payroll concerns may lead to a trade. They could deal away a number of expendable pieces. Fan-favorite Chris Taylor projects as a potential trade option if the Dodgers want to decrease their current payroll mark.

If they opt not to make a trade, LA will likely stand pat from a free agency standpoint ahead of the 2023 campaign.

With some contracts coming off the books following 2023, they will gear up for a run at Ohtani next offseason. LA will also likely attempt to re-sign SP Julio Urias in free agency.

The Dodgers’ payroll concerns will be something to monitor moving forward without question.