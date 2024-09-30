He was so close yet so far to adding another iconic feat to his legacy. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani came up just short in his bid for the Triple Crown as the regular season concluded Sunday. He'll have to settle for the first 50/50 season in MLB history and the greatest season a designated hitter has ever displayed.

Ohtani's quest to become the first National League player since Joe Medwick in 1937 to win the Triple Crown ended Sunday when he was unable to eclipse Luis Arraez to win the batting title. Ohtani ran away with the lead in homers and RBIs, finishing with 54 and 130 to pace the NL.

The Dodgers slugger needed a big day at the plate to reach the Triple Crown. He said he didn’t let the possibility of making more history impact his mindset.

“I didn't think about the Triple Crown or how close I was to it today,” Ohtani said through an interpreter, per the Associated Press. “Today, I was focused on having quality at-bats.”

Ohtani went 1-for-4 in the Dodgers' regular-season finale, extending his hit streak to 12 games. His numbers are absolutely silly in that span. Ohtani recorded a .547 batting average, 1.057 slugging percentage, 1.643 OPS, 7 home runs, 6 doubles, 22 RBIs, 16 runs, and 11 steals over his last 12 games.

That can be extended to the entire month of September too, arguably Ohtani's best month of the season. He nearly hit .400 (.393), posting a 1.224 OPS with 10 home runs, eight doubles, and 16 stolen bases – his highest monthly mark.

Ohtani gearing up for first MLB postseason

If MLB fans thought Shohei Ohtani's September was exhilarating, they might not be ready for his first October. Finally, baseball fans will bear witness to playoff Ohtani and if the Dodgers' plan goes well, the sporting world will have plenty of opportunity to see Ohtani on MLB's biggest stage.

It's almost impossible to put expectations on Ohtani given just how good he is. It seems he brushes past anything that's predicted about him and sets new marks that no one thought was imaginable. Who the heck thought anyone could get to 50 home runs and 50 steals in a season, let alone a designated hitter?

It's obviously World Series or bust for the Dodgers in the playoffs. What Ohtani needs to do to make a championship happen remains to be seen. It wouldn’t hurt the cause if he plays like the MVP that he is.

The MLB playoffs are always exciting and unpredictable. They also bring out unsung heroes and create unbelievable moments that are remembered by fans for generations.

The Dodgers being in the postseason, and Shohei Ohtani performing at a high level, are some of the few predictables of the sport. Those two collide this October and should make for appointment television for any sports fan.