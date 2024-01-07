Will the Dodgers be able to secure the services of Teoscar Hernandez?

Teams are going all out for Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez has multiple MLB Free Agency suitors including the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Angels. However, the Dodgers look to have the upper hand in the race with a new detail in his contract negotiations.

Los Angeles' offer to Teoscar Hernandez has them at the top of his list

The Dodgers have emerged as frontrunners to land Hernandez, as LA is reportedly willing to offer him more than a three-year contract, per Hector Gomez. Los Angeles is already stacked, so why would they go to great lengths to sign the Mariners star?

Hernandez was one of the most productive players in the MLB in 2023. He batted an average of .258, hit 26 home runs, was responsible for 93 RBI, and had an OPS of .741. Moreover, the 31-year-old is highly durable. He played a career-high 160 games for Seattle in his eighth season.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Mariners went 88-74 partially thanks to contributions from Hernandez. The Dodgers would bolster their outfield and hitting attack by signing the veteran. It appears their offer to him could pull him away from the Red Sox, but it depends on the role he desires.

Boston finished the season at 78-84 and is looking to get back into the postseason. Naturally, it makes sense for the veteran to want to go to a playoff contender in the Dodgers, but his role might be different.

Los Angeles boasts multiple stars and continues to add to their depth. Hernandez would be more of a supporting cast in LA as opposed to playing a possibly larger role in Boston. Nevertheless, the Dodgers will be more unstoppable than before if they can pull off this MLB Free Agency move.