The Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33) visit the Los Angeles Angels (41-34) for the second of a two-game series between the cross-town rivals. First pitch commences Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers stole the series opener thanks to their 2-0 win last night. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Angels prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Dodgers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Angels Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-160)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Angels

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports, Spectrum

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

While the Dodgers seemingly haven't been as dominant as in recent years, that may be based more on narrative than the actual results. While breakout years from the Diamondbacks and Giants have the Dodgers in third place in the NL West, they still own the third-best run differential in the National League (and fifth-best in baseball). They sit just 3.5 games back of first and could go on a hot streak in a heartbeat that would propel them to having the division locked up by the end of July. That speaks to how good this roster is.

While their pitching comes and goes, the Dodgers feature the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the sport. Despite sporting the third-worst BABIP in baseball, the Dodgers maintain the sixth-highest OPS, the second-highest home run rate, and the second-highest walk rate. Considering their stellar record against the Angels in recent years (25-16 since 2015), the Dodgers are great value as road underdogs tonight.

Righty Michael Grove (0-2) makes his seventh start of the season for the Dodgers tonight. The 26-year-old looked shaky in his debut last season but has imploded this year. Through six starts, Grove owns an abysmal 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. While his 9.0 K/9 is serviceable, he allowed at least four runs in the three consecutive starts prior to being sent down last week. However, an injury has Grove back in the starting rotation tonight – at least for a spot start.

Grove doesn't have much going for him. He allowed four home runs in his most recent start, he only started one game without a walk this year, and he gave up at least three runs in all but two of his appearances. Still, the Angels couldn't manage a run last night and have performed noticeably worse against righties compared to lefties – setting Grove up for a bounce-back effort tonight.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season. They went 15-13 in both April and May before exploding this month – winning 11 of their last 15 games. They did drop the first game against their interleague rivals last night 2-0. However, they've typically found a way to compete despite the talent and success disparity between the two franchises. Additionally, the Angels stand a strong chance of covering as 1.5-run favorites thanks to their two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, taking the mound. Although Ohtani isn't having his best pitching season, he is unquestionably their best start and should see similar success as Reid Detmers did last night. With that, the Angels' path to covering comes on the offensive end as they'll need to give Ohtani plenty of run support if they want to cover as home favorites.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (6-2) makes his 15th start of the season for the Angels tonight. The Japanese legend has been a force on the mound once again for Los Angeles. Though 14 starts, he managed a strong 3.29 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. Although both ratios are down from last season, he's maintained a stellar strikeout rate via an 11.5 K/9. He's done an excellent job listing hard contact – ranking in the 96th percentile in Average Exit Velocity and the 84th in Hard Hit Rate. Moreover, opposing hitters are struggling mightily against Ohtani considering he's in the 90th percentile in xBA allowed and the 85th in xSLG. Ohtani has dominated at home this season – allowing just 13 runs in 44 innings. Although his ERA is up to 4.76 this month, he should be in line for a bounce-back effort at home tonight.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels couldn't muster a single run last night. However, they get a much easier matchup tonight via the rookie Michael Grove. With Ohtani on the bump, they're a team I'm jumping all over despite being a 1.5-run favorite against the mighty Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels -1.5 (+132)