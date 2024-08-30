ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been on a stellar run to climb into the National League West playoff race. The Los Angeles Dodgers were beginning to run away with the division, but Arizona's hot streak has put them just three games back. It could be the most intriguing series of the weekend and possibly even the season when these two teams square off. They've both won seven of their last ten games. It's been tight when these teams met earlier this season, with the Diamondbacks winning five of nine games. However, the Diamondbacks have won back-to-back series at Dodgers Stadium. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Clayton Kershaw vs. Zac Gallen

Clayton Kershaw is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Kershaw's last start was at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. He pitched 5 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 9 hits, 2 walks, and 5 earned runs.

Kershaw is 2-1 on the road, with a 2.35 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. He struggled at Dodger Stadium after an injury kept him out until late July.

Zac Gallen is 10-6 with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Gallen's last start was on the road against the Boston Red Sox. He pitched 6 innings with 9 strikeouts, allowing 2 hits, 4 walks, and no earned runs.

Gallen has been great at home, owning a 6-3 record with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -124

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: SNLA, ARID

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clayton Kershaw has been good against the Diamondbacks in his career, owning a 22-12 record with an era of 2.73 and 294 strikeouts. He may have a sour taste from his last outing against Arizona, but overall it has been a success.

The Dodgers have been hitting the ball well against righties over their last ten games. They have a .230 average with a .296 on-base percentage and 5.2 runs/nine. Gallen has performed well against them in his past two starts, but they tagged him for six earned runs in a 7-4 victory last August.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

It isn't difficult to see why the Diamondbacks have been on a run of seven wins in their last eight games. They've been lights out on offense, averaging 6.3 runs/nine, with a .245 average and a .340 on-base percentage. They've been good against lefties this season, owning a .277/.338/.430 slash line.

Zac Gallen has pitched well against the Dodgers in his last two outings, allowing five earned runs over 9 1/3 innings. Arizona has won those two outings by a combined score of 13-5. The Diamondbacks shouldn't be worried about facing Kershaw in this matchup. He has owned them in his career, but the last time the Diamondbacks saw him, they scored six runs on him before he left after one-third of an inning. It was in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, which set the table for an epic upset and a trip to the World Series for Arizona.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have won just five of nine games against the Dodgers this season but the last two series show they may have their number. If they can continue their hot streak and build on the confidence of their domination of Kershaw last postseason, they could kick off this series with a victory.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (+106)