It is an afternoon game for game three of this series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Reds prediction, pick, and how to watch.

There were early fireworks in the game yesterday. Mookie Betts opened the game with a home run, and then Max Muncy added another run on a single to make it 2-0 Dodgers early. In the bottom of the inning, rookie Elly De La Cruz announced his arrival to the majors with a two-run blast that tied the game. The Dodgers struck back though, with a solo shot in the top of the second inning. They added on with a two-run homer and another RBI in the third to make it 6-2. Noah Syndergaard could not hold on though, as he gave up four runs in the bottom of the third to tie it at six. In the bottom of the ninth, Will Benson hit his first career home run, as the Reds walked off for the second straight game. Now they go for the sweep this afternoon.

Here are the Dodgers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Reds Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-150)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (+125)

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Reds

TV: SNLA/BSOH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 12:35 PM ET/ 9:35 AM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have now lost four straight and six of their last ten. The issue in this span has not been the offense though. In this series, they have scored 14 runs, but giving up 17 means two losses. In the last ten games, they have scored 63 runs, and normally averaging 6.3 runs a game would be good enough to get plenty of wins. The issue has been pitching. Just in the last week, multiple pitchers have been shelled for tons of quick runs. Caleb Ferguson picked up 1.1 innings out of the bullpen and gave up five runs. Evan Phillips gave up three in two innings. Starters have not fared much better. Syndergaard was six runs in three innings, while Michael Grove was four runs in five innings.

The Dodgers need a here to fix that, and they are hoping it is Clayton Kershaw, who they send to the mound today. Kershaw is currently 7-4 on the season with a 3.25 ERA. Kershaw started the year strong, with a 5-1 record in April and a 1.89 ERA. He then struggled in May, going 1-3 with a 5.55 ERA. Kershaw bounced back slightly in his last start. He went seven innings, giving up two runs, both on solo home runs, in a win over the Yankees.

Mookie Betts continued his power surge last night hitting another home run. In the five games he has played so far this month, he is batting .300 but his OPS is 1.167 due to his three home runs and four walks this month. JD Martinez is in the same position. He is hitting just .263 this month but has also hit three home runs and driven in four. Three of Martinez's five hits this month are home runs, with a double and a single. The offense is working well, not the Dodgers just need a good performance from their pitcher today.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have won three straight games and six of their last ten games. The Reds' offense is having a good year. They are only 19th in slugging this year, but at tied for tenth in runs and sit 11th in batting average. The most impressive part of their game has been finding ways to get on base. The Reds are third in on-base percentage this year. Still, the Reds are just 29-33 on the year, and find themselves five games back of the Brewers for first in the division.

Jonathan India drove in another run last night, his second of the series. He has been doing a lot of that this month. In seven games so far in June, he has driven in seven RBIs. He drove in 13 in all of May, so this is a great start to June for India. Jake Fraley has been the beneficiary of a lot of India's hitting. He has scored seven times in playing just six games this month. He also has two home runs with three RBIs, while hitting .368. Fraley did not take an at-bat in the game yesterday due to a wrist contusion, but he was used as a pinch runner. He scored a run in that role during the game. If he cannot go again today, expect to see him in a pinch-running role once again.

Graham Ashcraft will be heading to the mound today for the Reds. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA on the year. While Ashcraft started the year well, going 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in five starts, it has been bad since. In May he went 1-3 with a 9.21 ERA and then last time out, he gave up ten runs with two home runs in just four innings. It was the worst start of his season by far, and it is the sixth straight game he has given up three or more runs in a start.

Final Dodgers-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Reds have been impressive in the first two games of the series. The Dodgers have been almost as impressive as well. The issue for the Dodgers has not been scoring runs, but preventing the other team from scoring. Kershaw should be able to do that today. The Dodgers will keep scoring, but they will outscore the Reds in this one and avoid the sweep.

Final Dodgers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-150)