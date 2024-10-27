ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The World Series heads to Yankee Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees for game three! It’s time to continue our World Series odds series with a Dodgers-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Yankees Game 3 Projected Starters

Walker Buehler vs. Clarke Schmidt

Walker Buehler 2024 Postseason (0-1) with a 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 9 innings pitched, 6K/3BB, 10 hits allowed

Last Start: at New York Mets NLCS: No Decision, 4 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 2024 Postseason 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 9 innings pitched, 6K/3BB, 10 hits allowed

Clarke Schmidt 2024 Postseason (0-0) with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 9.1 innings pitched, 6K/3BB, 9 hits allowed

Last Start: at Cleveland Guardians ALCS: No decision, 4.2 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: No home starts in the postseason

Here are the Dodgers-Yankees World Series Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Dodgers-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +126

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Yankees Game 3

Time: 8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series, and they have done it with their pitching. Los Angeles has allowed just five total runs in the two games, and they are shutting down this dangerous Yankees offense. This has to be the case Monday night in New York. If they can get a strong start out of Buehler, the Dodgers will go up 3-0 in the series.

Clarke Schmidt has not been able to go deep into these games this postseason. He has not surpassed five innings, and that is bad news for the Yankees. Los Angeles was to get into the bullpen in the first two games a little bit, so New York has tired arms. Knocking Clarke out of the game early will be key to winning this game for the Dodgers.

You can not talk about the Dodgers this World Series without mentioning Freddie Freeman. Freeman is playing through pain, and he is still on pace to be World Series MVP. He hit the game-winning grand slam in game one, and he homered in game two, as well. He has three hits for the Dodgers, and if he can continue to come up clutch, the Dodgers will win.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have to hit the ball better if they want to win. They have not been able to score runs when it mattered, either. However, this is a game in which the Yankees can really pick it up. Not only are they back at home, but they are facing a struggling pitcher. New York should be able to plate a few more runs in this game, which would help them win.

Yes, Clarke Schmidt has not gone deep into games. However, he has been a pretty good pitcher. He has allowed just two runs in both his outings, so he puts the Yankees in a position to succeed. Schmidt will need to go five or more innings in this game, but if he can keep the Dodgers under three runs, the Yankees will have another chance to win.

Final Dodgers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This should be another really good World Series game. I do think the Yankees will be able to take this one, though. In a battle between Buehler and Clarke Schmidt, I think Schmidt takes it.

Final Dodgers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-146)