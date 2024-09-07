So many movies these days have post-credits scenes, but does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have one?

Warning: Spoilers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ahead

Do you have to sit through the credits of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Unfortunately, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does not have a post-credits scene. Once the dream sequence concludes, the credits roll. There are pictures of the cast playing their characters.

The closest thing to a post-credits scene is when they show a memorial for Bob. He is one of the zombies in the Afterlife who has a shrunken head.

Towards the end of the movie, he is killed by Delores (Monica Bellucci), the ex-wife of Betelgeuse. He has the life sucked out of him (literally) by her.

Otherwise, there is no reason to stay through the credits other than reading the names of those involved in the project.

What is it about?

The long-awaited sequel picks up over three decades after the events of the original. Charles Deetz has died, and his family is reeling. Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara) is still making her art, while Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) is the host of a talk show, Ghost House. Her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), is at the same university that Lydia attended years ago.

At the funeral, Rory (Justin Theroux), Lydia's manipulative boyfriend, proposes to her. Despite her reluctance, she agrees to marry him on Halloween night at the witching hour.

This causes Astrid to leave, biking her way through the town. After crashing through a fence, she meets Jeremy (Arthur Conti), and they begin hanging out.

This leads to the Afterlife being opened and the return of Betelgeuse, who is running from his ex-wife Delores (Monica Bellucci). He also has Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe), a police detective, on his tail.

Who directed it?

Tim Burton directs and produces the sequel based on a script from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The writing duo previously worked with Burton and Ortega on Wednesday. Gough and Millar co-created the series.

Ortega is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood, thanks to her collaborations with Burton, Gough, and Millar. The first season of Wednesday was the icing on the cake of a banner year. That same year, she starred in other horror projects, including Scream, Studio 666, X, and American Carnage. The following year, Ortega reprised her role in Scream 6.

Burton previously directed the 1988 movie. Also returning for the sequel are composer Danny Elfman and stars Keaton, Ryder, and O'Hara.

In 1988, Burton gained fame for directing Beetlejuice. It helped put him on the map for the mainstream pop culture. He made his directorial debut a few days prior, directing Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

His other credits include Batman and Batman Returns, which both star Keaton, Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, Planet of the Apes, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Over the 15 years or so, Burton has directed the likes of Alice in Wonderland, Frankenweenie, and Dumbo. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is his first movie in over five years.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024. It will subsequently be released in the United States on September 6.