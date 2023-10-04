Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a girlfriend? Garoppolo is the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL veteran is in his first season with the Raiders, previously the starter with the San Francisco 49ers. He got his start as the backup to Tom Brady but outgrew the role and went elsewhere to become a starter.

While he led the 49ers to some success as a starter, which allowed Garoppolo to build a net worth of $55 million, he is most known for his extensive dating history. There is no question that the relationship status of Garoppolo is a hot topic when he appears on TV. There are seemingly few answers to the question: Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a girlfriend? Garoppolo pops up in the media with many dates and possible links, making it impossible to decipher if he is currently in a relationship. Let's take a look at the dating history of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo's ex-girlfriend Alexandra King

Garoppolo was involved with Instagram model Alexandra King in 2017. He was a member of the New England Patriots at the time but denied any involvement with her when questioned. In February 2018, King called Garoppolo her “Valentine,” confirming the rumors.

Alexandra King grew up in Boston. She was a student at the University of Massachusetts, pursuing a major in arts and design. Post-graduation, she became a model and influencer. She has generated a following on Instagram and YouTube, where her channel consists of tutorials and vlogs.

The couple began dating shortly after Garoppolo went to San Francisco. King had a photo on her Instagram of the two, and they were seen at Disneyland together.

Kiara Mia Says She's 'Flattered' People Think She Ruined Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/LVJN8lVrcs — TMZ (@TMZ) December 12, 2018

Garoppolo found himself a victim of the paparazzi before his first season in San Francisco. A photographer caught him at a candlelight dinner with adult film actress Kiara Mia. The photograph likely caused friction in Garoppolo and King's relationship, as the couple split soon after.

Later, in the same year, Garoppolo had a season-ending ACL injury. King threw shade at the quarterback, posting a picture to her Instagram story with the caption “Karma.”

Jimmy Garoppolo's recent relationships

In 2020, rumors were out that Garoppolo was dating TikTok star Madison Tate. Tate is an American glamour/spokesmodel who is based out of New York City. She has 43,000 followers on Instagram, and Garoppolo is one of the few she follows back.

Garoppolo has also been linked to a woman named Giuliana Milan. Milan is a woman who is not in the public sphere, and there isn't much information made public about her. However, Milan has been seen in photos with the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle. In the post, Milan was wearing a Garoppolo 49ers jersey.

She was also seen wearing the jersey at San Francisco games and cheering on the quarterback. However, Garoppolo's recent move to Las Vegas may have thrown water on the flames of that relationship.

Garoppolo has been known to prefer a bachelor role as he focuses on his football career. Any relationship that becomes a rumor quickly ends or gets disproven. Likely, Garoppolo wouldn't go through the trouble of holding a long-distance relationship with Milan after his move to Las Vegas.

Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a girlfriend?

Further proving that Garoppolo is currently single, Brian Hoyer commented on the popular podcast, “Pardon My Take,” that Garoppolo doesn't have a girlfriend. While this doesn't confirm Garoppolo's relationship status, Garoppolo's backup quarterback would likely know if he was currently dating someone.

In conclusion, who knows what Garoppolo is actually up to in his personal life? The enigmatic quarterback is likely focusing on performing well with his new team this season and letting the chips fall where they may when it comes to his personal life. For someone who likes to play the field, he now has a new city to find his future girlfriend or wife.

That is all we know about Jimmy Garoppolo's dating life.