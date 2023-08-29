If anyone's capable of rejecting royalty, you can bet Dolly Parton most definitely is.

The country music legend has been touring all around the U.K. due to previous tours. And with that being said, she guested on BBC Radio 2 and was asked if she wanted to see more of London. Of course, she had many plans on doing exactly that when she visits England, but through a packed schedule to promote her newest album, Rockstar.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate and I felt so bad… I could not even go! They had all this stuff set up,” said the music legend.

Parton loved the idea of Kate Middleton inviting her over for tea and would do it if she had a second chance. As a joke, the country star mentioned that another reason for her declining the prestigious invitation.

“She was not going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no,” she said.

Despite missing tea with The Princess of Wales, Dolly Parton is no stranger to performing for loyalty as she performed in front of the late Queen of England's Silver Jubilee. The “Jolene” singer mentioned that 45 years ago, she had been worried about the proper manners she would need to maintain to be around royalty.

Alas, it looks like there will be no tea between country rock legend Dolly Parton and The Princess of Wales. But maybe one day it will work out for two very busy women.