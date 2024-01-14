Eli Apple heads to the blue medical tent with an injury during the Dolphins-Chiefs game.

The Miami Dolphins have suffered plenty of injuries leading up to the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, during the middle of the contest, Eli Apple fell to an apparent leg injury.

Apple was quickly surrounded by trainers as they looked at his leg, according to aspiring NFL Insider, Tanner Phifer. Eventually, the Dolphins' cornerback was helped off the field.

It's not clear exactly what is wrong with Eli Apple's leg. However, the Dolphins are checking it out in the blue medical tent, per James Palmer of The NFL Network. It's not an ideal situation, as the Dolphins' are running thin in the secondary right now.

“Eli Apple was down for the Dolphins. He's walking off the field slowly with trainers and his headed to the medical tent.”

Shortly after being taken to the blue medical tent, the Dolphins officially ruled Apple questionable to return with a foot injury. Maybe he can return after halftime, but it'll depend what the medical staff determines.

“Injury Update: Eli Apple has a foot injury and is questionable to return.”

For the time being, Ethan Bonner is filling in for Apple, who was elevated from the practice squad ahead of this game. Hopefully, it's nothing serious, as Miami would likely prefer to have Eli Apple on the field for a playoff game against the Chiefs.

Apple has a little bit of a history with Kansas City. During his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, the veteran cornerback made a ton of noise talking trash to Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce. Apple has carved out a decent career since then.

Keep an eye out for more updates, as the Dolphins will closely monitor Eli Apple. If he can't return, then we just hope it's not an injury that sidelines him in the second round of the playoffs if the Dolphins take down Kansas City.