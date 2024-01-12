Hill played six seasons with Kansas City and has developed a friendship with Mahomes and Kelce.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for an integral wild card playoff game as they travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, it will be a homecoming for superstar Tyreek Hill. He spent six seasons with the Chiefs as Saturday night will be the first time back at Arrowhead Stadium as the opponent.

Despite Miami and Kansas City meeting earlier in the season, it was an international game taking place in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9 where the Dolphins lost, 21-14. This time around, Hill has a chance to knock the defending Super Bowl champions out of the playoffs in the first round.

He spoke to the media Thursday ahead of the high stakes football game and talked about returning to face his former team and if he keeps in contact with teammates. Specifically, Hill was asked about text messages with Kansas City stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and made a comment about the relationship between the tight end and music sensation Taylor Swift.

“Well, I haven’t texted Mahomes since they beat our a**. I texted Kelce but he still hasn’t texted me back. He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing,” Hill said. “But yeah man, those guys are too famous for me now, I guess. There hasn’t been any trash talk but obviously when we get there face to face, I’m going to be talking my trash. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Hill treating homecoming like “another game”

Hill has had an all-pro, outstanding season for Miami though he didn't complete his quest to bring in 2,000 receiving yards. Still, the explosive play-maker caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. While he is excited to go back to the place he used to play at, he is treating this like “another game.”

“Just another game man. I’m looking forward to it. Obviously I’m very excited for it,” Hill said. “I’m not looking forward to the cold, but to see old faces again and play inside of Arrowhead is going to be a special moment for myself. It’s going to be awesome.”

Hill talking about the situation with a fire at his house

The 29-year old receiver was in a scary situation recently as his house was on fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt as his family was not there at the time and he was at Dolphins practice when it happened. While it has been a crazy time for Hill and he is grateful everybody is fine, he's trying to not let it engulf him as he prepares for a postseason game.

“I feel like there are crazier things in the world going on. The way that I look at it is I’m not the only person in the world having a bad day. There are other people having bad days. God has blessed me with great things and I have a great support system with teammates and family and stuff like that,” Hill said. “I just always try to look at the positive side of things. So that’s been my whole approach throughout all of this. Although it sucks to see rooms destroyed and everything that you worked for destroyed – it sucks – but my main thing was health, making sure my kids are alright. And yeah, this gives me and my wife a chance to get closer.”

While the injuries have stacked up against the Dolphins, Hill is ready to go and will try to adapt to the historic frigid temperatures Saturday night. The Dolphins will take on the Chiefs Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. (EST) as it will be broadcasted on the streaming service Peacock.