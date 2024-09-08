After a disappointing (and very cold) ending to the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins will look to get off to a hot start this year when they face an in-state opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in their season opener on Sunday afternoon. The problem is, the Dolphins will be limping into this matchup, with various defensive starters — Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Jaelen Phillips, and Benito Jones — popping up on the injury report throughout the week.

Perhaps the biggest injury concern for the Miami Dolphins is a nagging hamstring injury to three-time All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Unlike those other four previously mentioned defensive starters, Ramsey did not return to practice on Friday afternoon, leaving his Week 1 status in doubt. On Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Ramsey's availability versus his former team.

“#Dolphins Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, dealing with a hamstring injury, will attempt to play today, sources say. He's listed as questionable, and either way, he won't be full go. But he's planning to give it a try on a pitch count.”

Ramsey, who signed a contract extension on Friday which made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, missed the first two months of the 2023 season after suffering a torn meniscus during Dolphins training camp. Ramsey returned after missing the first seven games of the season, and wound up being selected to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career.

If Jalen Ramsey can't go on Sunday afternoon, it will provide a big boost to a Jaguars team that is looking to return to the postseason after a late-season collapse kept them out of the Playoffs last year. The Jaguars got off to an 8-3 start in the 2023 season, with wins over AFC Playoff teams such as Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Houston.

However, Jacksonville lost five of their last six games, including a Week 18 loss to the Tennessee Titans which knocked them out of the Playoff picture. Only five weeks prior, the Titans went into Miami and stunned the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, that's not an issue they will have to worry about, as Ramsey was listed as active for this game when the team's final injury report came out.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is officially active, as is CB Jalen Ramsey.”

With their star cornerback on the field, Miami will be hoping to get the new season off to a good start by picking up a win over the Jags in Week 1.