The Monday Night Football doubleheader included two games that went down to the wire. But, the Tennessee Titans' stunning win over the Miami Dolphins made NFL history.

With less than three minutes remaining, the Titans trailed the Dolphins by two touchdowns. Then, somehow, by the end of the game, the Titans escaped with a 28-27 victory. With 3:59 remaining, the Dolphins had a 99% chance of winning the game, per Marcel-Louis Jacquez of ESPN.

‘Possibly the worst loss of the Mike McDaniel era — the Dolphins had a greater than 99% chance of winning with 3:59 remaining, per @NextGenStats'

On top of that, the Titans became the first NFL team ever to win after being down by 14 points with less than 2:55 left in games that didn't go to overtime, as Quirky Research pointed out.

After Raheem Mostert scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Dolphins up 27-13, the Titans responded with a DeAndre Hopkins touchdown with 2:46 remaining and converted the two-point try.

Then, Will Levis worked wonders again and marched the Titans down the field with Derrick Henry scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:53 left on the clock.

The Dolphins got the ball back but were unable to move the ball much, and the game ended with Tua Tagovailoa being sacked by Harold Landry as they turned it over on downs. It was a frustrating turn of events for Miami, especially with the game being at home and yet another impressive chapter by Levis as he makes his impression to be the starter of the future for the Titans.

The Titans historic win moves their record to 5-8 and the Dolphins drop to 9-4 on the season.