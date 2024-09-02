As Week 1 approaches for the NFL season, the Miami Dolphins look like they're ready to roll with their top two receivers back at practice. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were participating in practice on Sept. 1, according to reporter Barry Jackson.

Hill was out of practice for a few days out of precaution due to a minor thumb injury, and Waddle had been dealing with an undisclosed injury since August. Reporters at practice had noticed a sleeve on his lower left leg and suspected that he could have been a calf issue.

Nonetheless, both receivers are back on the field and they'll most likely be a go against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle ready for Dolphins' Week 1 matchup

The Miami Dolphins' top two receivers will be back on the field, and that should be a concern for opposing defenses. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the fastest receivers in the league, and they can take the top off a defense at any time during the game.

Hill will be looking to have another big season like he did last year when he finished with 119 catches for 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He had such a historic season that his peers voted him as the No. 1 player on the NFL's Top 100 list.

Waddle topped another 1,000-yard season last year, hauling in 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. During the offseason, the Dolphins added Odell Beckham Jr. to their receiving core, but he will start the season on the PUP list, which means he'll miss the first four games.

When all three receivers hit the field, defenses will have to cover a lot of ground with their speed and route running. For now, Hill and Waddle will take much of the load, and that should be enough for the Dolphins to get some wins.